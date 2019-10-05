Reports: Neymar wants Barcelona to match Lionel Messi’s salary for him to make the switch from PSG

The Neymar transfer saga was probably the most intense of the summer transfer window and despite months of speculation, the Paris Saint-Germain star stayed put.

Initially, Barcelona were the only side interested in the Brazilian’s signature but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to make things interesting and jumped into the race to bring Neymar back to Spain. However, Los Blancos had to pull out as they failed to meet PSG’s valuation of the former Barca star.

The defending La Liga champions, however, submitted multiple bids but couldn’t convince PSG into selling Neymar. But even with the transfer window now closed, the rumours of the 27-year-old’s possible return to Barcelona have refused to die down.

According to reports in Don Balon, Neymar is ready for a return to Camp Nou, but he has one condition. He wants the club to match Lionel Messi’s salary for him, which might be a tricky proposition. The Argentine talisman is the highest-paid player in the world and earns £500,000 per week.

Neymar has reportedly made it clear that he will only move to Barcelona if they promise to match Messi’s wages. With almost eight months left before the summer transfer window starts, expect a lot more updates on this transfer saga in the coming months.