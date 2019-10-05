Reports: Real Madrid identify Sergio Ramos replacement as his relationship with Florentino Perez deteriorates

Real Madrid had a mixed summer transfer window where they failed to add a world-class midfielder to their ranks. Though they did sign Eder Militao, their defensive shortcomings fail to come to an end.

With Sergio Ramos now 33 years of age, Madrid have to look for a long-term replacement for the Spaniard. Moreover, there are reports that the relationship between Ramos and club president Florentino Perez isn’t on good terms as well.

If reports from Don Balon are to be believed, the club’s board has identified a long-term replacement for the former Sevilla defender. Inter’s Milan Skriniar, who was also targetted by Manchester United in the summer, is the player on Perez’s agenda and Madrid are ready to make a move for him in the next summer window.

As Ramos’s contract with Los Blancos is set to get over in 2021, it would be better from Madrid’s point of view if they manage to get Skriniar on board in 2020 itself. That would give the Slovakia international some time to settle down before Ramos makes way for him.

The report claims that the 24-year-old will cost Real Madrid around €70 million next summer, a figure which could increase if his performances reach another level this season.