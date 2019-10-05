Reports: Tottenham Hotspur make Manchester United target top candidate to replace Real Madrid-bound star

Two Premier League giants – Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are set to go head to head for the signing of Leicester City’s James Maddison, according to reports.

United have been tracking the English playmaker throughout the summer but gave up on the opportunity to get him on board this season. However, multiple reports claim that the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side are confident of signing Maddison next summer.

But, if reports from Daily Star (via Mirror) are to be believed, they are set to be rivalled by Spurs for the 22-year-old. Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is supposedly on his way to Real Madrid and the North London-based side have identified Maddison as a potential replacement for the Danish international.

Eriksen’s contract with Spurs is set to expire after the ongoing season and he is expected to leave the club in January or in the next summer window at max. If the North London-based side wish to seal the deal for the Leicester star, they will have to shell out £60 million and that is before United complete their move for him.

With a little over eight months left before the start of next summer window, expect more updates on this transfer saga in the coming months.