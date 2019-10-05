Manchester City star quashes rumours of Bayern Munich move with one comment on Instagram post

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has quashed all rumours linking him with a move to Bayern Munich by commenting on an Instagram post.
Reports had emerged that Manchester City weren’t ready to let Leroy Sane leave for Bayern and offered Gabriel Jesus in the summer transfer window instead. However, the German giants’ manager Niko Kovac refused to take the Brazilian on board in a deal which could have cost them around £89 million.
Now Jesus has put an end to all such rumours by commenting ‘Lie’ on an Instagram post which carried the report. Here’s the Instagram post:
Bayern Munich turned down the chance to sign Gabriel Jesus in the summer. The German champions have made no secret of their desire to sign Leroy Sane but it is claimed that while City did not want to part ways with the winger, Jesus was offered to Niko Kovac's side. Less than €100 million (£89m/$109m) would reportedly have been enough to sign the Brazilian, but Bayern had no interest in signing him. Sane remains atop their wishlist. Source: Sport Bild