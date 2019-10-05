Reports: Real Madrid ready to launch £71m bid for Premier League star and UCL finalist

Real Madrid are currently being linked with two Tottenham Hotspur players and their manager and if reports are to be believed, a third player has joined that list now.

While Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer, captain Harry Kane and manager Mauricio Pochettino have had more recent links – after a horrible start to the season for Spurs. And now if reports in Spain are to be believed, Madrid want Son Heung-min as well.

According to Sportsmole, Los Blancos are ready to launch a £71 million bid for the Korea Republic international, who moved to Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. The 27-year-old has since grown into one of the most important players for the North London-based club but with reports of a dressing room rift coming out, even he is looking for greener pastures.

Recently, Son’s agent failed to rule out a move to Serie A as well with Napoli being touted as a possible destination for the winger.

“I’ve never brought a player to Napoli, but I’d like too because Maradona, my favourite player, played for them,” Son’s agent Thies Bliemeister told Radio Marte (via Football Italia).

“I’ve talked to Napoli in the past, with executives who are no longer at the club. I’ll take advantage of this double-header with Salzburg to talk to them. As for Son at Napoli, why not? You can never say never in football. Son likes Italy, the food and Italian people.

“It’s not easy to take him from Tottenham because he costs a lot but, one day, who knows?”