Reports: Juventus ready to rival Real Madrid to unite Chelsea star with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid have been in the market for a world-class midfielder since the start of the summer transfer window. However, they failed in all of their efforts to sign one in the summer.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of manager Zinedine Zidane’s list but the Premier League giants’ valuation of €160-180 million set them back. Los Blancos were also linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek but couldn’t complete any of those deals.

Now with the transfer window shut, Madrid have enough time to identify a midfielder and go all in for him. If reports are to be believed, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante is next on their agenda and president Florentino Perez is ready to test the London-based club’s resolve.

However, Madrid might have a competition in Juventus as the Serie A side’s manager Maurizio Sarri wants Kante to move to Italy. And as a result, Juventus’s board has decided to rival Madrid for the Frenchman, Calciomercato reports.

Kante’s contract with Chelsea runs until 2023 and thus both these European giants will have shell out a considerable amount to convince the Blues into selling one of their most important players.