Reports: Barcelona failed in their attempt to sign Serie A star in summer transfer window

Barcelona haven’t had the best of starts to their season and while a lot of it is down to the injuries that the La Liga giants’ players have suffered, their defence isn’t the greatest as well.

Barcelona were expected to add a central defender to their ranks with Samuel Umiti struggling because of recurring injury issues. However, the Catalan giants decided to focus all of their attention on the signing of their former star Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports in Calciomercato (via Sportsmole), however, the Catalan giants did try their best to get a centre-back on board in the summer but couldn’t complete the deal. The report claims that they were after Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij and expected to complete the Dutchman’s signing.

The 27-year-old would have become a Barcelona player but the Serie A giants decided to pull off the plug from the move and De Vrij stayed put. He was also a part of the Inter squad which lost to the LaLiga champions in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

The Catalan giants are now struggling with Umtiti out and Clement Lenglet suspended for the next game and might move for a central defender in the January transfer window.