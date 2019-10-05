Reports: Manchester City drop interest in Real Madrid star but Arsenal, Liverpool & United continue tracking him

Real Madrid’s 20-year-old star Martin Odegaard, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad, is the talk of the town. He has been in brilliant form since the start of the season and has attracted interest from multiple Premier League sides.

With two goals and as many assists in La Liga this season, Odegaard looks set to return to Real Madrid after this season. However, Los Blancos will have to fend interest from Premier League giants like Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal to keep the Norwegian at the club.

However, if reports from Manchester Evening News are to be believed, Madrid have one less club to deal with as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have dropped their interest in Odegaard. The defending PL champions believe his signing might hinder in the progress of their home-grown star Phil Foden and thus have decided to move on from the Norwegian.

Odegaard joined Real Madrid back in January 2015 but has only made two appearances for the club’s senior side. He has spent two seasons on loan away from the club and his time with Real Sociedad is his third consecutive loan move. However, with his performances improving for the good, a return to Real Madrid looks highly likely.