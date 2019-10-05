Reports: Manchester United turn to £15m-rated star to solve attacking woes after horrible start to season

Manchester United have had the worst start to their season in 30 years and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is struggling to get the Premier League champions back on track.

Though United have been comparatively sturdier at the back, it’s their form up top which has affected their run of results. With the sales of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window, the Red Devils were left with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as the two senior attacking options.

However, with an injury to the Frenchman, United have been forced to play an 18-year-old Mason Greenwood as their out and out striker. Moreover, Rashford’s dismal run of form hasn’t helped their case as well. As a result, the United board is looking at players who they can sign in the January window to shore up the offence.

According to reports in The Sun, the Premier League giants have turned towards 22-year-old Russian forward Aleksandr Sobolev. The youngster has eight goals and three assists in 11 league appearances so far this season while representing Krylya Sovetov Samara in the Russian Premier Liga.

The report claims that Sobolev will cost Manchester United around £15 million or maybe more, which they wouldn’t mind paying if it solves their attacking crisis.