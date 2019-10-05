Reports: Barcelona planning to use new summer signing to convince PSG into selling Neymar

The Neymar transfer saga was probably the most intense of the summer transfer window with both Real Madrid and Barcelona going head to head for the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Though the La Liga giants went all in for the Brazilian, none of the sides managed to sign Neymar and he stayed put at PSG. However, rumours of a potential return to Spain haven’t slowed down and multiple reports claim that Barcelona will return for their former superstar.

On the other hand, the Catalan giants’ biggest signing of the window, Antoine Griezmann has had a mixed start to life at the Camp Nou. Though he has three goals and two assists from his first seven league matches for Barcelona, there have been reports that Lionel Messi isn’t quite happy with the former Atletico Madrid man.

And now Le10Sport claim that Barcelona might consider using the Frenchman as a bait to get Neymar back from PSG. The Ligue 1 giants would get a like-to-like replacement for the Brazilian while the La Liga champions will get their wish of re-signing their former superstar.

Whether or not the two parties reach an agreement on the situation remains to be seen and with almost eight months left before the start of the summer transfer window, many more updates on this saga can be expected in the near future.