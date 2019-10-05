Reports: Premier League star & UCL finalist’s agent fails to rule out possible Serie A move for his client

Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-min’s agent has refused to rule out a move to Serie A for his client.

The Premier League giants haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 season and there have been various reports of a dressing room unrest. Rumours of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s departure are making the rounds as well while players like Christian Eriksen are supposedly on the verge of leaving the club as well.

Son Heung-min’s agent has added his client’s name to the list of players who might be interested in a move away from Spurs as well with his recent comments. The Korea Republic international’s agent Thies Bliemeister said that his client likes Italy and thus failed to rule out a possible move to Napoli.

“I’ve never brought a player to Napoli, but I’d like too because Maradona, my favourite player, played for them,” Bliemeister told Radio Marte (via Football Italia).

“I’ve talked to Napoli in the past, with executives who are no longer at the club. I’ll take advantage of this double-header with Salzburg to talk to them. As for Son at Napoli, why not? You can never say never in football. Son likes Italy, the food and Italian people.

“It’s not easy to take him from Tottenham because he costs a lot but, one day, who knows?”