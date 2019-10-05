Reports: Real Madrid could trigger £107m-rated La Liga star’s release clause to replace out of form player

Though Real Madrid currently sit atop the La Liga table, there UEFA Champions League form has left several questions unanswered.

Their biggest issue so far in the 2019/20 season has been their inability to stop conceding easy goals and many blame goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for the same. The former Chelsea shot-stopper hasn’t had the best of times at Santiago Bernabeu and multiple reports claim that Real Madrid might move on from the Belgian soon.

Even though manager Zinedine Zidane has assured Courtois that he is the first choice and will be given time to prove himself, Madrid are on the lookout for a possible replacement in case he fails to change his fortunes. According to reports in El Desmarque (via Sportsmole), president Florentino Perez has turned towards arch-rivals Atletico Madrid to replace Courtois.

The report claims that Madrid could trigger Atletico’s shot-stopper Jan Oblak’s £107 million-worth release clause which would see the Slovenia international switch loyalties in the city. The 26-year-old is widely believed to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he would definitely be an upgrade on Courtois.

However, it remains to be seen whether Madrid decide to move in for Oblak or retain their trust in the former Chelsea goalkeeper.