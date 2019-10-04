Reports: Real Madrid plot €90million double swoop for UCL stars

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to shell out as much as €90million for AFC Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek and Hakim Ziyech next summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen to execute an overhaul in the midfield next July. The likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Isco are not performing up to the Frenchman’s expectations and as a result, he is keen to replace one or more of them with Van de Beek and Ziyech, who have shone under Eric Ten Hag at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Spanish news agency claims that Ziyech will cost Los Blancos €30million whereas Van de Beek will come at an asking price of €60million.

Meanwhile, despite being a long-term transfer target for Real Madrid, Van de Beek has promised Ajax that he will remain with them until the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

“I don’t want to leave during the January transfer window,” the midfielder told Voetbal International.

“I’ll play here until the end of the season, I’ll finish the year at Ajax. That gives me peace of mind. We’ll see what happens later.”

“Do they know that in Madrid? Surely everyone knows. I don’t like the idea of changing teams mid-season,” he concluded.