Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo told Paul Pogba which club to join after Manchester United on phone call

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Manchester United for a long time now, but with the club refusing to let him leave, the Frenchman has now sought help from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Don Balon are reporting that Pogba and Ronaldo have already had a telephonic conversation, and the former has explained that he wishes to leave United and join a new club.

The report states that Pogba’s choice is Juventus, and that is backed up by Ronaldo himself, who reportedly urged the midfielder to leave United and join the Bianconeri instead.

Ronaldo shows of skills in Juventus training

The Portuguese superstar has allegedly even promised the World Cup winner that he has a reserved place in the current Juve squad, and that he would fit right in with the team’s plans.

Real Madrid were initially linked with Pogba, but Los Blancos were unwilling to meet the steep demands put forth by the Red Devils, who demanded something in the region of 160 million euros to sign their star man.

Having played at Juventus already, Pogba understands what it takes to make it big in Serie A, and after a disappointing start to the season at Manchester United, a move away from Old Trafford seems waiting to happen.