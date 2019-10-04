Translator reveals Barcelona star staged three-day strike against former club to force move

Massimo Mariotti, a translator who formerly worked for Borussia Dortmund, has revealed that Ousmane Dembele staged a three-day strike in 2017, to force his move away from the club as Barcelona came calling.

While speaking about Dembele’s infamous disappearance from the Signal Iduna Park that ultimately resulted in the Barcelona switch, Mariotti claimed that the player and his entourage were unreachable for as many as three days.

“Everyone came to me and asked where he was,” said the translator, who was also responsible for helping the Frenchman settle in Germany.

“But I didn’t know either. I tried to reach him and his cousin, but that was in vain.”

“They were both unavailable for three days. Somehow I had guessed at the time that he was no longer in Dortmund at all, so I went to his house and found out that he had gone to France with his mother in the morning.”

“Ousmane was really gone overnight and I was the only one who had contact with him later. I told him that he should come back, so that we could talk about things and that he must behave professionally.”

“But it was already too late for that and Dortmund agreed to sell him to Barcelona,” he explained.

Dembele joined the Bundesliga giants from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for a transfer fee of €15million in 2016. His move to the Camp Nou came just a year later, for a reported fee of €125million.

Quotes via Goal.