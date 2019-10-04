Champions League hero reveals he is ‘bored’ of Manchester United transfer rumours

Red Bull Salzburg’s star striker and Champions League hat-trick hero Erling Braut Haaland has admitted that he has become ‘bored’ of all the transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

While speaking in an interview with Norwegian news agency VG, Haaland said that all the speculative talks related to his future, is boring him already.

“It’s boring [the rumours about Manchester United]. I’m bored now. On a scale of 1 to 10 [of how bored]? 9.9,” he said.

‘The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure.”

‘The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future.”

“It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded,” Haaland added.

The youngster also teased his father, Alf Haaland who is a former footballer himself, as both of them have now scored against Liverpool at their home ground.

“He’s always telling me ‘I scored at Anfield, I scored at Anfield!’ Now I can say it back to him: ‘So have I’,” he said.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season so far, the 19-year-old has already scored an incredible 18 goals (including four hat-tricks) across 11 appearances for RB Salzburg.

And recently, he also spoke about Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the impact that he has had on his life.

“He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer.”

“He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot,” Haaland said.

