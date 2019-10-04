Reports: Jose Mourinho names five forwards as potential Karim Benzema replacement if he returns to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have slowly crept up to the top of La Liga table but their suspect UEFA Champions League form has only given more fuel to the rumours surrounding manager Zinedine Zidane’s job.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino is believed by many as Los Blancos’s top pick for the managerial position if they decide to sack Zidane. However, the club’s former manager, Jose Mourinho still has an outside chance of getting the Real Madrid job if the Frenchman is shown the door by president Florentino Perez.

And if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, he has already informed the club’s board that he doesn’t want to conitnue with Karim Benzema. The report claims that Mourinho thinks Benzema isn’t suited to his style of play and has named five forwards as possible replacements for the 31-year-old.

Spurs’ Harry Kane, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi, and Red Bull Salzburg’s 19-year-old UCL sensation Erling Braut Haaland are on the Portuguese’s wishlist and he would want to replace Benzema with one of these forwards if he happens to make a return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Madrid’s league form improving, however, it looks highly unlikely that Zidane will be given the sack any time soon.