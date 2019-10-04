Reports: Manchester United identify Premier League striker to solve attacking crisis

Manchester United are undergoing an attacking crisis at the moment, with the Red Devils failing to score more than one goal in nine of their ten games so far. As a result, the English side has been linked with several attackers. The latest reports, meanwhile, link them with a Premier League striker.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United are eyeing a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson to reignite their attack. The Red Devils are currently facing a major crisis up front and have failed to score more than one goal in nine of their ten games across all competitions so far.

Wilson has been one of Premier League’s more consistent strikers since the Cherries gained promotion back in 2015. He has scored thirty-nine times in one hundred and five appearances for his club and is also a regular for the England national team.

However, Manchester United will have to cough up a reported fee of £60 Million if they hope to sign the England international, owing to his Premier League pedigree, his great form, and his national team status.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have also been linked with Juventus star Mario Mandzukic, who could be available for just £8 Million. The 33-year-old recently turned down a move to Qatar and is said to be United’s top target for January 2020.