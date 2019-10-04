Reports: Serie A giants ready to double UCL winner’s salary to stop him from moving to Real Madrid

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is one of the most wanted players in world football right now. And reportedly, another European heavyweight has entered the race to get the Egyptian on board.

Salah has been linked with a move to both the La Liga giants – Real Madrid and Barcelona over the last year or so but Liverpool have maintained their stance. However, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, the Egyptian might be looking for a way out of the club in the next summer transfer window.

The report claims that Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to enter the race to sign Salah. Antonio Conte’s side want to double the Liverpool talisman’s salary to get him on board for the next season. The UEFA Champions League-winning forward currently earns €10.7 million per year and if the report is to be believed, Inter are ready to increase it to around €18 million per year.

This has put Real Madrid on the backfoot, who were weighing a move for him next summer. Los Blancos are apparently ready to offer him a salary in the region of €15 million per year but not more than that. This leaves Inter in the pole position to sign the Egyptian in case he decides to make a move.