Reports: Manchester United identify La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga stars as transfer targets

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this season and have scored more than one goal in just one of their ten matches so far. Furthermore, they have just won four of those matches, drawing four, and losing two. As a result, the club has identified one target each from La Liga, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga to improve their team.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Manchester United have identified three big targets to sign in the upcoming transfer windows in order to bolster their squad. The Red Devils have been left weakened by injuries and player transfers, and are struggling to win games early in the season.

Their first target is Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona. The French winger signed for the Blaugrana in a big-money move as a replacement for Neymar. However, off-field issues have limited him so far and he could be on his way out.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig is also reportedly a target for the English giants. The German attacker has been lethal throughout his time at the club and has recently signed a new contract with a supposedly low release clause.

Finally, Manchester United are also targeting Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who is the joint top scorer in Ligue 1 so far this season with six goals. Nevertheless, Dembele, like the other two transfer targets, won’t come cheaply.

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that the Red Devils are inching closer to signing Juventus’s Mario Mandzukic in the January window after the Croatian striker turned down a move to Qatar. Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, who has impressed on loan at Real Sociedad is also being watched by the record English league champions.