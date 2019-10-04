Reports: Premier League star’s agent set for Real Madrid talks over January move

Real Madrid have started the season on a positive note and are currently first after seven matches in the league. Los Blancos are with six new Galacticos this season with most of them yet to hit their stride. Reports claim they are now in talks with another Premier League star over January move.

According to a report by Daily Star, Real Madrid are set for talks with the agent of Tottenham Hotspur ace, Christian Eriksen. The Dane is out of contract at the end of the current season at Spurs, with Los Blancos hoping to pounce on this opportunity and sign him in the January transfer window.

The report states that Eriksen’s agent is set to arrive in Spain over the weekend to hold talks regarding a possible transfer with Real Madrid. A move was touted in the summer window as well, however, it did not materialize with manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly not keen on the player.

Nevertheless, the Real hierarchy is still interested in bringing the Danish playmaker to Santiago Bernabeu and has scheduled talks with his agent to work out the details.

Meanwhile, two of Real Madrid’s big summer signings, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, are yet to show their true talents. The pair has been fairly quiet during the early weeks of their Real careers and have drawn criticism from fans and experts because of that.