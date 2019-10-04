Reports: Real Madrid ready to let two stars leave to make way for new January transfer window signings

Real Madrid started the summer transfer window in fine fashion by completing deals to sign Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt. However, they failed to sign their other top targets.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar were on top of their agenda. But the reluctance of both United and PSG to sell their star player resulted in Madrid missing out on them.

However, after a not so great start to their season, Los Blancos are ready to jump into the transfer market yet again. With the January transfer window only a couple months away, they have already lined up the signings they wish to make but before that, they will have to offload some players.

As per reports from Marca, they are ready to sell Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz to make way for new signings. The two players on their agenda, for now, are Spurs’ Eriksen and Ajax’s Donny Van de Beek. Both the midfielders were linked with a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu as well, however, a move for either didn’t materialise.

With the Denmark international’s contract with the Premier League giants getting over in the summer next year, a January move for him will be beneficial for all the parties involved.