Reports: Real Madrid to replace out-of-form star with €70million-rated Italian youngster

Various sources have claimed that Real Madrid are ready to part ways with out-of-form goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Los Blancos also have plans to replace him with AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Don Balon reports that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is heavily unimpressed with Courtois’ poor performances between the sticks this season. He is arguably going through what can be deemed his worst phase till date, with quite many fans no longer considering him to be the same world-class goalkeeper that he used to be at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

This season, the 27-year-old has already conceded 11 goals in eight appearances across various competitions. Furthermore, he was able to keep clean sheets only in two games.

Overall, in the 43 matches that Courtois has played at Real Madrid to date, he has kept just twelve clean sheets, conceding 59 goals in the remaining 31 matches – roughly two goals per game.

Earlier, during September, the towering Belgian shot-stopper also set his longest ever league run without a clean sheet – conceding 16 goals across 11 La Liga matches.

The above numbers highlight how poor Courtois has been for Real Madrid, since he joined them in 2018. This, in turn, has also forced Zidane to look at Donnarumma as a replacement option, according to Don Balon.

The 1.96m tall Italian has conceded just 174 goals across 170 matches for AC Milan. He has also kept 61 clean sheets for them – and at 20 years of age, he could also be a long-term signing for Real Madrid, as reported by the Spanish news agency.