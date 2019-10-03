Reports: PSG superstar to join Manchester City in exchange for five players

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is all set for a move to Manchester City next summer, in exchange for as many as FIVE players.

This is according to Don Balon who reports that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen on signing the 20-year-old, to gain further over his Premier League rivals Liverpool, and also to become the favourites to win the Champions League next season.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the Sky Blues are willing to offer Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy in exchange, as a counter-offer to PSG’s valuation of the Frenchman.

According to various sources, PSG value Mbappe at €300million, making it virtually impossible for even the richest European clubs to force his exit from the French League.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney named the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner as his toughest-ever opponent.

In an interview with Arsenal TV alongside teammate Hector Bellerin, he was asked who has been his toughest opponent – to which he replied: “In games it was Mbappe.”

“He was so quick and that PSG team as a whole.”

“It was actually our manager (Unai Emery) who was their manager at the time and it was the toughest game I’ve ever played in my career, against Mbappe and Dani Alves down that side,” he concluded.

It now looks like Tierney may face the youngster again, if Manchester City complete his signing next summer.