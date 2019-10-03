Reports: Manchester City join Manchester United in transfer race for Real Madrid star

According to reports, Premier League giants Manchester City have entered the transfer race for Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad. Interestingly, Odegaard is also a target for Manchester United.

Spanish publication Eldesmarque claims that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who was previously interested in Real Madrid’s Isco, is apparently keen to replace the Spaniard’s name on his transfer wishlist with that of Odegaard, who is currently going through a purple patch at Sociedad.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona boss apparently views the Norwegian youngster as a potential successor for David Silva, who has already announced that the ongoing 2019-20 season will be his final year as a midfielder for the Sky Blues.

Meanwhile, it has already been established that Odegaard does not have much of a space in Real Madrid’s first team, provided he makes a return at the end of this season – as a result, Los Blancos President Florentino Perez is reportedly keen on negotiating a sale for him at the earliest.

Despite so, it still seems that Guardiola will have to wait for a while because Manchester City is not the only team that has asked for his signing.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are also reported to be interested in the 20-year-old, who is currently valued at close to €60million according to the Spanish news agency.