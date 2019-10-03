Reports: Real Madrid to offload two stars to secure €100million-rated target in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid will offload two stars – Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz – in the summer, so as to fund the transfer of Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen expected to be completed in January.

This is according to Goal, who reports that Real Madrid are likely to bid for Eriksen once again in January after they failed to agree on terms with Tottenham for his proposed transfer earlier this summer.

The Danish midfielder’s future has been discussed a lot in recent times, as his current contract with the Spurs expires at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

Goal claims that the 27-year-old is not really keen to renew his contract with the North Londoners – which in turn means that Tottenham is likely to open the door for his exit in January, so to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, both Brahim Diaz and Mariano Diaz are yet to cement their place in Real Madrid’s first-team squad, which is why manager Zinedine Zidane is plotting their sale.

Sacrificing both players will not only create financial room for the Christian Eriksen’s contract and transfer fee, but will also make space in the squad for him to slot in perfectly, according to the Italian news agency.