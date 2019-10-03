Reports: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to offload ‘irreplaceable’ teammate

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Barcelona talisman and captain Lionel Messi wants Sergio Busquets out of the team by the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Messi and co. are not really pleased with Busquets’ recent performances, especially in the Champions League group-stage matches against Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan.

Apparently, a major section of Barcelona’s management is of the opinion that the Spaniard’s magical powers in midfield are slowly fading away, and that he is becoming more and more ineffective with each game.

Don Balon further claims that although Barcelona have made a decision on Busquets’ future, they are yet to find a replacement for the 31-year-old.

Frenkie de Jong has been most expected to become his successor at the Camp Nou, while a few sources have also suggested that the Blaugrana are looking at other options as well.

The Spanish midfielder made his debut for the Catalans in the 2008-09 season – and since then, he has played 543 matches for them across various competitions. He has also scored 13 times and recorded 37 assists for them till date.

Busquets’ biggest achievements include the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 Euro Cup with the Spanish national team, three Champions League, eight La Liga titles, six Spanish Cups, eight Spanish Super Cups, three FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups with Barcelona.