A management consulting firm named KPMG has released the list of most valuable players in modern-day football – and surprisingly, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the charts.

Messi is at least a part of the top-ten list and he finds himself at third place. However, his arch-nemesis Ronaldo is not even a part of the top-ten list!

Take a look at the list below (via KPMG):

As you can see, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. top the list, with a valuation of €225million and €192.9million, respectively.

Messi is currently valued at €186.6million, while Real Madrid’s only top-ten entry – Eden Hazard at number 4 – has a value of €162.8million.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the most valuable Premier League player and also the fifth in the overall list, with a value of €158million.

Only five players are valued at over €150million each, and at sixth place, we have Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane (€136.8million).

Messi’s Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann (€130.7million), Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne (€130million), De Bruyne’s teammate Raheem Sterling (€129.5million) and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba (€128million) complete the top-ten list.

A rather surprising omission here is that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was once the most expensive footballer of all time.

The 34-year-old completed a €117million move from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018, and has since scored 32 goals and recorded 11 assists for the Bianconeri in just 50 appearances across competitions.