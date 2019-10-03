Reports: Harry Kane threatens to leave for Real Madrid if Tottenham Hotspur teammate isn’t sold

Tottenham Hotspur’s season is going from bad to worse. They are currently sixth on the English Premier League table and were handed a 7-2 hammering by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

There have been reports of a dressing room rift and manager Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with the Real Madrid job. Two of their star players, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen are reportedly on Madrid’s radar as well. While Spurs could afford to replace some of their other stars, it’ll be tough to find a worthy replacement for their captain Kane.

As a result, he seems to have a say in which players the club could sell or sign in the upcoming transfer windows if reports in Don Balon are to be believed. The 2018 World Cup’s Golden Boot winner seems to be unhappy with teammate Dele Alli’s form and the duo were involved in an argument post the 7-2 loss to Bayern as well, the report adds.

As a result, the 26-year-old has asked the Spurs board to sell his England teammate as he isn’t adding anything to the squad and players like Eriksen end up losing their starting spot to him as well. The report even claims that Kane has threatened to leave for Real Madrid if Alli isn’t sold.