Reports: Real Madrid pull out of UCL-finalist Premier League manager’s chase after recent results

Real Madrid didn’t have the best of starts to the 2019/20 season and while they have made a comeback of sorts in La Liga, their UEFA Champions League campaign has failed to take off.

Los Blancos are currently on top of the league table but it’s in Europe where they have faltered. They have failed to register a single win in two Champions League matches so far, which has increased the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane.

Various reports had claimed that Perez is looking for a worthy replacement for the three-time UCL-winning manager after a terrible start to the season. Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino was being linked with the Real Madrid job with the North London side experiencing a horrible start themselves.

But with Madrid’s results improving and Tottenham’s going from bad to worse, the Real Madrid president has decided to pull out from the Argentine manager’s chase, Don Balon claims. Spurs were handed a 7-2 hammering by Bayern Munich in the UCL on Tuesday, which only helped Perez in taking a quick decision on Pocehttino.

Madrid, as the report states, will go ahead with Zidane for now and will wait to see if results take a turn for good, especially in Europe.