Reports: Eden Hazard doesn’t want Real Madrid to sign €60m-rated UCL star

Eden Hazard finally made his dream move to Real Madrid but the start to his life with Los Blancos hasn’t been all rosy.

After missing over a month because of fitness issues, Hazard returned to Madrid’s starting XI but has failed to impress so far. In five appearances across all competitions, the 28-year-old Belgian has failed to register a goal or an assist. After having arrived for a sum of €100 million, the Madrid faithful would expect a lot more from him.

Moreover, if reports from Don Balon are to be believed, he doesn’t want Madrid to move in for €60 million-rated Bayern Munich’s UEFA Champions League star in their encounter vs Tottenham Hotspur, Serge Gnabry. The former Arsenal star scored four goals in Bayern’s 7-2 rout of Tottenham, a performance which has attracted a lot of attention.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is highly impressed with the 24-year-old and has even made an enquiry for his signing. Believed to be worth €60 million, Gnabry was first targeted by Madrid in the pre-season, as the aforementioned report states. Perez had enquired about the winger back then as well, however, Bayern had refused to sell him back then.

But with his recent UCL exploits sending his transfer value through the roof, expect the Bavarian giants to listen to offers from other clubs.