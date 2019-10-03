Reports: Florentino Perez vetoed signing of top Real Madrid target & Zinedine Zidane’s favourite

Real Madrid were in desperate need of a midfield signing in the summer transfer window which concluded last month but failed to close down a deal.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist and multiple reports claimed that manager Zinedine Zidane is a big fan of his compatriot and wants to sign him at any cost. The Premier League giants had other ideas as they quoted a sum of €160-180 million for the Frenchman which Los Blancos were unable to pay.

Even after the transfer window, multiple reports claimed that Madrid are still in the market for Pogba and are planning a raid next summer. However, as reported by English journalist Duncan Castles (via Daily Star), they might not move in for the Frenchman after all as president Florentino Perez vetoed Pogba’s signing in the summer.

The report claims that contrary to popular belief that it was United’s high valuation of the midfielder that forced Real Madrid to give up on the chase, it was Perez who decided to pull out of a move for Pogba, who was Zidane’s top target for the summer transfer window.

Now with almost nine months left before the next summer transfer window opens, a lot more updates on the Pogba saga can be expected in the coming months.