Reports: Manchester United line up four potential signings for next two transfer windows

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their 2019/20 season and currently lie in 10th spot on the English Premier League table. As a result, they have fast-tracked their efforts of adding new faces to the squad.

The Premier League giants made only three first-team signings with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James coming into the side. All three of the signings have been an upgrade on the players United had in their positions and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for more of the same.

According to reports in Manchester Evening News, United have lined up four potential signings to be made in the next two transfer windows. The report claims that the club want to sign a fullback, a midfielder, a forward and a striker before the UEFA Euro 2020.

According to MEN, the four players United have added to their wishlist are Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, their full-back Ben Chilwell, Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The club’s board believes that the price of the aforementioned players might skyrocket after Euro 2020 and thus they want to close the signings as soon as possible. Solskjaer would hope that these signings are completed as United continue to rebuild under the Norwegian.