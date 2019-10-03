Reports: Manchester United set to rival Arsenal, Liverpool and City for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to their Premier League season and after seven matches, are currently 10th on the league table. As a result, they have already started looking for players who can improve their squad.

One such name is Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad. The Norwegian youngster has started the La Liga season on the front-foot and many believe that he has been possibly one of the best players in the league so far.

According to reports in The Sun, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed the Manchester United board that he wants to get Odegaard on board. However, there are three more top Premier League sides interested in the 20-year-old’s signature, which makes things all the more interesting.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all tracking the youngster and are ready to make a move for him. What’s important to note here is that Los Blancos will ask a hefty sum for Odegaard, who joined the club back in 2015.

With two goals and as many assists in La Liga so far, the youngster is set to turn a lot more heads in the coming days as Madrid try to keep hold of their star.