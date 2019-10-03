Donny Van de Beek rules out move to Real Madrid in January

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek wants to see out 2019-20 in Amsterdam amid links to Real Madrid.

Donny van de Beek plans to see out the season with Ajax as the Dutch star ruled out a January switch to Real Madrid.

Van de Beek confirmed during the transfer window that Madrid contacted Ajax over a possible deal, but a move to the LaLiga giants did not materialise.

The 22-year-old continues to be linked with Madrid as he stars for Eredivisie holders Ajax, however, the Netherlands international wants to see out 2019-20 in Amsterdam.

“I don’t want to leave during the winter break,” Van de Beek told Voetbal International.

“I play here all season, I finish at Ajax this year. That gives me clarity and tranquillity. I will see what happens next.

“Maybe someday in my career it will happen that I switch club during the winter break, but now I don’t like it.”

Van de Beek scored as Ajax accounted for Valencia 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

He has netted three goals in all competitions this term, while supplying four assists in Eredivisie.