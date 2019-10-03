Top Real Madrid target hints move to La Liga giants still on but rules out January transfer

Real Madrid were desperately looking to add a world-class midfielder to their ranks in the summer transfer window but all of their attempts were thwarted.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was on top of their wishlist but the Premier League giants held out for a sum of at least 160 million for the Frenchman which Los Blancos couldn’t pay. Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen was on their transfer list as well but the deal fell off at the last moment.

Another one of their top midfield targets was Ajax’s UEFA Champions League hero Donny Van de Beek. The 22-year-old was supposedly ready to make the move to Madrid but Ajax wanted him to spend another season in the Netherlands, and the midfielder duly agreed.

Van de Beek has now confirmed that he will spend the full season at Ajax and will only move to Madrid in the summer if at all Los Blancos wish to get him on board.

“I will finish the season at Ajax. At Real Madrid, they already know that. I do not like to change teams midway through the season,” he told Voetbal as reported by Marca.

The youngster was on the scoresheet in Ajax’s 3-0 win over Valencia in the UEFA Champions League last night.