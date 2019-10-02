Reports: Manchester United target four signings to bolster squad in next two transfer windows

Manchester United have begun the season on a terrible note. The Red Devils are tenth on the league table and have won just two of their opening seven matches. Furthermore, several areas on the pitch lack cover with the club’s transfer strategy once again in question. Reports claim they are ready to fix the issues over the next two windows.

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are targetting four new players to sign over the course of the next two transfer windows in order to strengthen their squad. The Red Devils have started the season on a bad note with the transfer strategy coming into question once more.

Manchester United spent heavily on new players this summer, bringing in Harry Maguire on a world-record fee for a defender, while also paying upwards of £50 Million for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, they failed to capture several other key targets, including Bruno Fernandes and Paulo Dybala.

As per the report, the United hierarchy has plans to bolster four particular positions in the next two windows – full-back, midfield, forward, and striker – all of which will be brought in before the start of the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, some players from the current squad are being linked with an exit as well. Paul Pogba is in the news regarding a transfer to Real Madrid or Juventus at all time while Nemanja Matic has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.