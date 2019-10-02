Reports: Maurizio Sarri asks Juventus to sign £70 Million rated Chelsea star

Maurizio Sarri became the first Chelsea manager in decades to leave the club on his own terms, breaking a long-standing tradition. The Italian returned to Italy to sign with Juventus, after failing to win over fans in England. He is now set to return to London and take on of Blues’ key stars with him.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is intent on bringing Chelsea star N’Golo Kante to Turin. The Italian has communicated his desire to be reunited with his former player to the club hierarchy, as he lays plans to build a midfield trio of Kante, Miralem Pjanic, and Aaron Ramsey.

Sarri came under criticism for supposedly playing the Frenchman ‘out of position’ during his first, and only, season with Chelsea. The former Napoli boss took Jorginho with him to London and in turn deployed him behind Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, alternating with Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley.

Nevertheless, Sarri was left impressed by the France international star’s abilities and intends to bring him to Juventus and form a midfield of him, Pjanic, and Ramsey – a midfield which according to him will be the best in the world.

However, if Juventus are to sign Kante, they will have to pay Chelsea £70 Million. Although with still some years left on the Frenchman’s contract, who is also regarded as the best in his position, the Blues could demand a much higher fee.