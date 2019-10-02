Reports: Manchester United star keen on joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Manchester United have done well to keep Paul Pogba away from the clutches of Real Madrid, but they might just lose him to his former side Juventus soon.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Pogba is open to a move back to the Serie A giants, and is growing increasingly fed up with the criticism coming his way in England.

The Frenchman has only been able to show flashes of his brilliance since arriving at United a few years ago, and appeared to be ready to leave the club this summer, with Real Madrid the likely destination.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to let the midfielder leave, citing that he was vital to the Norwegian’s plans of making the Red Devils formidable once again.

But with Juve calling, and the lure of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo presenting itself, Pogba could be on his way – if the Bianconeri can meet his steep asking price.

The report says that Manchester United are asking for a fee of around €140 million for the World Cup winner, which has largely scared off predatory clubs until now, and just might be enough to keep Juventus away for the time being.

A summer deal in 2020 does look possible, but how this campaign turns out for Pogba could end up deciding a whole lot.