Reports: Manchester United preparing £90m swoop for two major targets in January

Manchester United may have signed three top quality players in the summer transfer window, but it hasn’t been enough for them to challenge for the top positions in the Premier League so far.

As a result, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to make the right moves in the winter transfer window come January 2020, and has reportedly shortlisted the players he wants.

Daily Star are reporting that two players have been made major targets for January, and one of them comes from the Premier League itself.

Sean Longstaff is linked with a move to Manchester United, just as he was in the summer, but the club could not come to a deal with Newcastle United at the time.

This time, however, the Red Devils seem confident that they will be able to land the talented midfielder and provide cover for established stars such as Paul Pogba.

Another player linked with United is Moussa Dembele, who joined Lyon from Celtic and bagged an impressive 15 goals in his debut Ligue 1 season.

Dembele would provide some much needed fire power up front for the English giants, who have struggled to score goals after initially putting four past Chelsea at Old Trafford on the opening weekend.

In total, Solskjaer would have £90m to spend on the duo, and will hope they are both available for signing when the window rolls in.