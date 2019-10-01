Reports: Manchester City, Arsenal look to sign Real Madrid loanee; will have to pay €80 Million

Manchester City and Arsenal have had a complicated history in terms of transfers. The Gunners have lost some of their best players to the Citizens in recent years, such as Samir Nasri and Bacary Sagna. The two are set to lock horns again in the transfer market, this time for a Real Madrid starlet, for whom they will have to pay a whopping €80 Million!

According to a report by El Desmarque, Manchester City and Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard in the future. The Norwegian youngster is currently spending the season on loan at Real Sociedad, where his performances have earned him rave reviews.

Odegaard joined Los Blancos as a sixteen-year-old before going out on several loans. The youngster was deemed a ‘flop’ after failing to break through into the first team but has since revived his career in the Eredivisie and La Liga. The midfielder’s stunning performances for Real Sociedad have even led to reports linking him to an early return to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, contrary reports from El Desmarque now state that Real Madrid have no interest in recalling the youngster and may even opt to make money out of his sale. As per the report, Los Blancos will ask for a whopping €80 Million for him with Manchester City and Arsenal keen on a transfer.