2018/19 Champions League star confirms interest in joining Barcelona

Barcelona, despite their recent stutters, have the pedigree to invite some of the best football players in the world to come and be a part of their team. One such star, who was one of the best performers of the 2018/19 Champions League campaign, has now confirmed that he would be delighted to join the Spanish side in the future.

Ajax star Andre Onana has revealed that he would be delighted to sign for Barcelona in the future, while also stating uncertainty over his future in the Netherlands. The Cameroonian goalkeeper joined the Ditch side from the Barcelona academy back in 2015.

“I don’t know what will happen next year, if I will stay or not,” Onana told Marca.

“I never imagined I would play in a Europa League final or Champions League semi-finals. When I left Barcelona, my idea was to be the third goalkeeper of a top-level team and then have the opportunity to get into a professional team, to learn from the biggest, and Ajax gave me that opportunity.

“I want to be the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s the dream I have and, as they say, dreaming is not forbidden.

“[Barcelona] have always been my club. They gave me everything. It was the road to get into Europe and I’m very grateful.

“If they loved me again, I’d be delighted, but you never know.”

Onana’s teammate from the 2018/19 Ajax side, Frenkie de Jong, has already signed for Barcelona. The Dutchman was confirmed to join the Spanish giants for the 2019/20 season in January last year for a whopping €75 Million.

Meanwhile, last year’s Champions League semifinalists have also lost Mattijs de Ligt to Juventus. They have, however, managed to retain much of the same squad which took them on the brink of European glory last season.