Reports: Juventus, Barcelona go head-to-head to sign Chelsea star

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to meet Lionel Messi on a football pitch again since moving to Juventus. The Bianconeri have so far avoided facing Barcelona in the Champions League, the only competition where the two can meet. They are, however, set to battle each other off the pitch in order to sign one Chelsea star.

According to a report by Spanish publication, Don Balon, Chelsea star Willian is being targetted by both Juventus and Barcelona. The Brazilian is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, with an extension nowhere close at present. As such, the experienced winger will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice from January 2020.

Both Juventus and Barcelona have identified Willian as a back-up in their attacking arsenal. While the Blaugrana hope to sign the Brazil international to play second fiddle to Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez, and Ansu Fati. On the other hand, Juventus are eyeing the forward as a substitute for Paulo Dybala.

Willian has been with Chelsea since 2013, signing for the Blues from Russian club Anzhi Makachkala. The winger has won two Premier League titles since, and one European title. He was crowned the Blues’ Player of the Year for the 2015/16 season.