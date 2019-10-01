Reports: Manchester United eye surprise move for rival defender in January

Manchester United have started the season on a poor note, winning just two of their seven games so far. The Red Devils have identified the January 2020 window to bring in a new striker, however, as per some new reports, they are also targetting a top-six defender, who could be available on a cut-price deal!

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Manchester United are considering a move for Tottenham star, Toby Alderweireld. The Belgian defender is in the last year of his contract with Spurs, who could be forced to sell their star player to a top-six rival in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have been linked with Alderweireld in the past, although a move did not develop. Instead, they spent a world-record fee on Harry Maguire, who joined the club from Leicester City. Maguire is currently the first-choice centre back at the club, alongside Victor Lindelof, with Phil Jones, Axel Tuazebe, Eric Bailly, and Marcos Rojo as reserves.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Juventus star Mario Mandzukic. The English side chased Mandzukic this summer but could not get a deal over the line. Nevertheless, recent rumours state that they will be going back in for the Croatia international in January and could secure his signing for as low as £9 Million.