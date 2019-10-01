Manchester United were slammed by fans and experts after they failed to beat Arsenal in the Premier League. The Red Devils drew one-one with the Gunners in a drab encounter with few clear-cut opportunities. And to pile on the misery, one key transfer target has been told to reject the struggling club, when they eventually come calling in the future.

According to a report from Goal, via Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is being asked to snub Manchester United by his close advisers. As per the report, Sancho’s entourage is ‘far from convinced’ that a move to the fallen giants will be the right one for the Englishman.

Manchester United tried to open talks with the teenager over a possible move last season, as revealed by an Amazon documentary. The Red Devils were keen to hold discussions with the player and his current club Borussia Dortmund over a future move but were rejected in their approach.

Nevertheless, Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc has conceded that it is impossible that Sancho is still playing in Germany after five years, opening the door to a possible move.

“No decision has been made. But you don’t have to be a prophet to know he won’t play here for another five years,” Zorc said.

The England international signed for the Bundesliga side as a teenager from Manchester City for a reported fee of £8 Million. The youngster was handed the number 7 shirt and fast-tracked into the first team. Sancho has since made sixty-three appearances for Dortmund, scoring eighteen goals in the process. He remains one of the most in-demand players in Europe.