Reports: Manchester United handed transfer setback as attacking target prepares for MLS switch

Reports suggest that Manchester United will no longer be able to sign Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, as he is getting ready to join Major League Soccer (MLS) team Los Angeles FC.

The Sun reports that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is quite interested to sign the Croatian veteran in the upcoming January transfer window, and thereby make amends for the sale of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan in August.

But according to Calciomercato, the 33-year-old is also a target for Los Angeles FC, who currently sits at the top of the Western Conference table in the MLS.

The Italian news agency further claims that Mandzukic’s current employers Juventus will be ready to cash in on the striker who has apparently fallen down the pecking under Maurizio Sarri this season.

That being said, Los Angeles FC could price Manchester United out of a move for the player in January, according to The Sun.

The Sun also reports that Juventus had recently accepted an offer for Madzukic from Qatar-based team Al Rayyan, but the Croatian himself rejected the offer.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has explained that Manchester United will be looking for new strikers in winter.

“When we let Alexis [Sanchez] and Romelu go, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that it’s forwards that next time we’re going to recruit. We’re looking for some creativity and goals,” he said, before adding:

“But there’s no point getting players in that you’re not 100 per cent sure about because when you get players in, you need the right ones that are going to stay here for a longer period.”

“That’s the long-term thinking that we have to show. I can’t think ‘I need a player because this is my reputation’. No, it’s the club.”