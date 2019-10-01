Reports: PSG keen on signing ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’ as Neymar, Mbappe replacement

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain are considering a move for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix, as a replacement for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

This is according to Don Balon, who has reported that Paris Saint Germain’s Sporting Director Leonardo Araujo considers Felix as the ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’. At just nineteen years of age, the former Benfica star rose to prominence in the 2018-19 season, when he scored 11 goals and recorded six assists in just 43 appearances for the club across various competitions.

During the last season, he also became the youngest-ever footballer to score a hat-trick in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League.

In 2019 July, Felix moved to Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €126million. Since then, he has made eight competitive appearances for Los Rojiblancos and has also scored two goals and recorded an assist.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Barcelona will continue trying to sign Neymar in January, despite their failure to do so during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Furthermore, it has also been claimed that Neymar called Messi himself via phone, to discuss his plans for the future, and revealed that he plans to stay at PSG only until the January transfer window.

A move hence seems likely for the Brazilian, while his French teammate Kylian Mbappe also looks set to leave the Parisians, amid interest from both Barcelona and Real Madrid.