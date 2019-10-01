Reports: Lionel Messi demands Barcelona to complete signing of PSG superstar next summer

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Barcelona to complete the signing of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. before next summer.

This is according to Don Balon, who claims that Messi wants Neymar to rejoin Barcelona so that he can continue to team up alongside the Argentine talisman and Luis Suarez – the trio played a very important role in 2015-16, when Barcelona last won the Champions League trophy.

The Spanish news agency further claims that Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez are also keen on seeing the Brazilian return to the Camp Nou – and it seems that Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has promised Messi, Pique and Suarez that he will try his best to sign him next summer.

In case you did not know, Barcelona had previously claimed that they made all efforts possible to sign the 27-year-old during the recently concluded summer transfer window.

Furthermore, it was also reported that Neymar called Messi himself via phone, to discuss his plans for the future, and revealed that he plans to stay at PSG only until the January transfer window.

More recently, i.e: last week, the pacy winger finally pledged to “give my life to PSG”, after scoring the winner for the defending champions against Bordeaux in a Ligue 1 clash.

“I’m very happy to be able to help PSG, it’s better with the fans,” he said, before adding:

“I am here to give my life to PSG. They are my team, my goal is to help my club, to continue to score goals.”