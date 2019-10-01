Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing €80million-rated Barcelona target next summer

According to reports, Real Madrid are set to beat arch-rivals Barcelona in the transfer race for Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz next summer. Valued at about €80million, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is likely to sign Ruiz next summer – if he cannot do so in January.

Don Balon claims that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez had gotten aware of Barcelona’s interest in the central midfielder, as they are keen to find younger replacements for Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal. Ruiz, who joined Napoli from Real Betis in 2018 for a reported transfer fee of €30million, did well for the Serie A giants in the 2018-19 season.

Not only did he register 40 appearances for Napoli last season, but he also scored seven goals and recorded three assists, helping his team finish at second place in the Serie A, behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

In the ongoing season, he has made six appearances and has also scored once – against Lecce in the Serie A during September.

Don Balon also reports that Juventus have also made the 23-year-old a potential target, as a replacement for Emre Can and Blaise Matuidi. Despite so, Real Madrid are still the top contenders to sign him next summer, according to the Spanish news agency.