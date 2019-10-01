Reports: Zinedine Zidane ready to exchange Real Madrid midfielder for Atletico Madrid star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Real Madrid midfielder Isco may be offloaded to Atletico Madrid, so that Atletico’s Thomas Partey can join Los Blancos as part of a swap deal.

This is according to Don Balon, who reports that Isco has lost his place of importance in the Real Madrid squad due to a serious dip in form in the 2018-19 season, followed by recurring bouts of injury.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly considers James Rodriguez, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric to be more important for the team than the Spaniard, which is why he has now chosen to exchange him with Atletico Madrid for Thomas Partey who is a year younger.

Partey joined Atletico Madrid as a youth player and also spent a part of his senior career with Real Mallorca and UD Almeria, before returning to Los Rojiblancos in 2015. So far, he has made 146 appearances for Diego Simeone and co. and has also recorded 13 goals and 11 assists to his tally.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has made seven appearances for them so far – and in a recent league game against SD Eibar, he also opened his goal-scoring account for the current season. The Ghana-based central midfielder also did well in a 2-2 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in their Champions League opener in September.